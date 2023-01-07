Nittany Nation has confirmed that Penn State is hosting Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears Jr for an official visit this weekend. James Franklin’s program is also hosting Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Bolden, Nittany Nation reported earlier on Saturday .

The Nittany Lions are looking to add to their defensive line for next season and Sears is among their top targets at defensive tackle.

Sears recently announced a top three of Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Penn State. Prior to his visit to Happy Valley, Sears made a visit to Knoxville (TN).

Originally a JUCO transfer out of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, Sears signed with Texas State as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle. In his first season with the Bobcats, he didn’t appear in any games with the programs.

This past season, Sears racked up 15 tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss, and one sack over 12 games. He has two years of eligibility remaining.



