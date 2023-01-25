"There's a number of things that can really change momentum or gain momentum. Shot blocking is one of them and it's not easy to do. It hurts," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It's something that really fires up the bench because they know that you're doing that for the team."

One aspect that has stood out about this year's Penn State Nittany Lions' team is how well they are playing defensively.

Hockey is a physical game that involves a lot of bumps and bruises. A lot of guys play through the pain especially late in a season.

Penn State has blocked a total of 315 shots as a team. No player has blocked more shots than Christian Berger.

Berger has led the Nittany Lions in blocked shots in two out of the last three seasons. His freshman year he led the team with 32 and had 56 last year trailing only Paul DeNaples.

Right now, he has 60.

"He's is someone who's very intelligent, but also very selfless, very team orientated and it's not a surprise that his blocks are very high," Gadowsky said.

The casual hockey fan would probably think, how the heck does someone get in front of something that is coming at 80 miles per hour? However, for Berger it is second nature.

"I don't think about it too much. I just get in lanes or getting in the way of pucks when I need to," Berger said. "I think ideally if we can shut down plays before we resort to that, but when you block shots, you usually get to go the other way with it."

Shot blocking becomes a theme for teams late in a close game, when the opposing team pulls its goalie, or on the penalty kill.

Berger has blocked 29 shots in "close" situations, which means that a game is within two goals. Penn State has stopped a total of 259 shots in those situations.

"If you don't have the courage and the ability to do it you're not going to succeed very well," Gadowsky said. "I don't think you're ever going to see the Penn State team leading the nation blocks because that means we're probably not playing our game."

This category is typically high among defensemen, but occasionally teams will have a forward that constantly sacrifices the body. Kevin Wall leads Penn State forwards with 27 blocks.

"We've seen some big blocks this year from a ton of different guys. It just kind of shows a dedication to win and it gets the boys going," Berger said. "It's kind of funny to see sometimes because you know they want to do it and they you know they want to win."

So while people might think it is crazy for these guys to put their bodies in front of a 90 mile per hour slap shot, one common theme arises: the mentality of wanting to win. It hurts, but losing hurts more.