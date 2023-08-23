With Penn State Football set to kick off the 2023 college football season on Sept. 2nd versus West Virginia, there is no better time than now to offer our season predictions for how our staff sees the Nittany Lions performing this season. However this year our predictions will be a bit different, as we offer our ceiling for the team, our floor for the team and our actual predictions for Penn State Football in 2023.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 12-0 || THE FLOOR: 10-2 With Drew Allar under center this season, Penn State has all the makings of a true Big Ten contender this fall. They have two of the best running backs in the country, a solid wide receiver room, a deep tight end room, a strong offensive line, and a defense that, from front to back, is among the best in the country. This is as complete of a team as Penn State has had in a very long time. The schedule for the Nittany Lions is also favorable heading into the season. Illinois and Iowa will be tough September matchups, but they're both matchups the Nittany Lions should be able to win. After Iowa, Northwestern, and UMass, with a bye week in between, should set the Nittany Lions up very well for their October 21 showdown against Ohio State. Ohio State, of course, will be one of the ultimate deciders of this season, along with the Nittany Lions' November matchup against Michigan. But outside of those two, games against Indiana, Rutgers, Maryland, and Michigan State, the rest of the way are all games Penn State should be able to take care of business in. I just don't see a scenario where Penn State should lose more than two games on their schedule. Its college football, so there's always a chance that there is an upset waiting to happen, but on paper? This is a team that is 10-2 at worst. Anything less than 10-2 this season would surely be classified as a disappointment. PREDICTION: 11-1 I think Penn State is in a very good position to go 11-1 this season in the regular season. On paper, they should be able to handle everyone on their schedule outside of Ohio State and Michigan with ease to a certain extent. Though I'm sure, there will be a game in which they find themselves in a little bit more of a fistfight than expected. They'll split with Ohio State and Michigan if I had to guess right now, though I'm not sure which will be a tougher matchup for the Nittany Lions this season. I also believe there's a strong possibility that Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State all finish 11-1, which will surely create some chaos.

MARTY LEAP'S PREDICTION....

THE CEILING: 12-0 || THE FLOOR: 9-3 There is no denying the immense talent that Penn State has this season. It would not be easy, nothing ever is in the Big Ten East, but the Nittany Lions running the table and going to Indy at 12-0 is certainly a possibility. They have arguably the best defense in the conference, maybe the best running back duo in the country, and a quarterback with unlimited potential. Additionally, their tight end room is as good as anyone this side of Georgia and the offensive line should be improved. That said, they still have to play Ohio State and Michigan, two preseason top 4 teams. A week 3 road trip to Illinois will be a challenge. 11 am local time kick-off, the first road start for Drew Allar, an Illini defensive line that might be the best they face all season. Iowa and Maryland could be tough as well. Combine this with question marks at wide receiver and new starting quarterback, and 9-3 could be on the table. PREDICTION: 11-1 All of that said, give me 11-1 on the season. Will that get them to Indy? It may come down to tiebreakers in the Big Ten East. That said, unless an 11-1 regular season is followed up with a loss in Indy, it could very possibly land the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE'S PREDICTION....