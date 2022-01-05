The Film Room: Breaking down the tape of 2023 DE Neeo Avery
Penn State Football's newest addition to the 2023 class came this past weekend when athlete Neeo Avery announced his decision to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions.
Now everyone knows his offers and background, but what does he bring to the football field? Nittany Nation film analyst Anthony Siciliano and lead recruiting analyst Eric Lammers both watched Avery's film and highlighted some of his best traits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news