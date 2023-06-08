The Final Piece: UNC transfer guard D'Marco Dunn commits to Penn State
Penn State's 2023-2024 men's basketball roster is officially complete. On Thursday, North Carolina transfer guard D'Marco Dunn announced his commitment to Penn State on social media. He chose the Nittany Lions over Gonzaga, West Virginia, Wichita State, and others. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
His decision comes a month after entering the transfer portal following two seasons in Chapel Hill. Dunn previously visited Penn State late last month on an official visit.
In 50 games with the Tar Heels, Dunn played a rotational role each of the last two seasons having a limited impact.
After averaging just four minutes per contest in his freshman season, Dunn saw a slightly increased role this past season for UNC, averaging 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game on 10 minutes of action per night. He was a 42.4% shooter from the floor including 32.4% from beyond the arc on a limited amount of shots last season.
As part of the 2021 recruiting cycle, Dunn was a four-star prospect of Fayetteville (NC) and was ranked the 64th-best prospect in the country and the 15th-ranked shooting guard. He chose the Tar Heels at the time over offers from Arizona, Houston, Louisville, Wake Forest, and Wichita State. Another program that offered Dunn out of high school? None other than Mike Rhoades' former institution, VCU.
Dunn becomes the second former Tar Heel to join Penn State this offseason, joining forward Puff Johnson. With Dunn's commitment, the Nittany Lions' roster for next fall is now completely full when it comes to scholarships with each of their 13 being filled. He also joins G Ace Baldwin, F Nick Kern, F Zach Hicks, G RayQuawndis Mitchell, F Leo O'Boyle, C Favour Aire, and C Qudus Wahab as transfer portal players to commit to the Nittany Lions this offseason.
