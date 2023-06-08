Penn State's 2023-2024 men's basketball roster is officially complete. On Thursday, North Carolina transfer guard D'Marco Dunn announced his commitment to Penn State on social media. He chose the Nittany Lions over Gonzaga, West Virginia, Wichita State, and others. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

His decision comes a month after entering the transfer portal following two seasons in Chapel Hill. Dunn previously visited Penn State late last month on an official visit.

In 50 games with the Tar Heels, Dunn played a rotational role each of the last two seasons having a limited impact.

After averaging just four minutes per contest in his freshman season, Dunn saw a slightly increased role this past season for UNC, averaging 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game on 10 minutes of action per night. He was a 42.4% shooter from the floor including 32.4% from beyond the arc on a limited amount of shots last season.