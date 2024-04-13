Penn State will culinate their 2024 spring practices on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium in State College with the program's annual Blue-White Spring Game. It's been a important spring for James Franklin and his program, as they welcome three new coordinators following a successful 10-3 campaign in 2023.

This spring has also been a crucial period for Penn State on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday afternoon with 12 total commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, ranking seventh in the nation according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The most recent commitment comes from four-star running back Alvin Henderson out of Elba, Alabama, who pledged to the program on Thursday afternoon over offers from Auburn, Florida State, and Miami.

So far this spring, the Nittany Lions have welcomed many of their top prospects to campus in smaller group settings, allowing for more personalized one-on-one visits. However, Saturday's Blue-White Game still presents a crucial opportunity for Penn State to make headway with recruits in the 2025, 2026, 2027, and yes, even the 2028 recruiting classes.

Below, Happy Valley Insider offers the latest list of confirmed visitors for Penn State's Blue-White Game on Saturday afternoon, with over 60 recruits expected to be on campus. Saturday's spring game will largely serve as the program's final chance to host a large group of recruits until June when they hold their annual summer camps and official visits for 2025 prospects.