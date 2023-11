On Saturday afternoon, Penn State concluded its 2023 home schedule with a 27-6 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

It was by no means a pretty win for the Nittany Lions, but at the end of the day, the Nittany Lions improved to 9-2 on the season and have an opportunity for a second-straight 10-win season and the fifth season of 10 or more wins of the James Franklin era.

As attention swiftly shifts away from the Rutgers game and turns toward Penn State's Black Friday showdown against Michigan State, here are five morning-after thoughts on the Nittany Lions' victory over Rutgers.