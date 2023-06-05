Those three Nittany Lions are running backs Ki-Jana Carter, and D.J. Dozier, as well as linebacker Paul Posluszny .

On Monday, the College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2024 Hall of Fame ballot , and the Penn State Nittany Lions are well represented with former Nittany Lions on the ballot.

Carter played for Penn State from 1992 through 1994, rushing for 2,829 yards and 34 touchdowns over 395 carries. He was a 1994 consensus All-American and was also named the Rose Bowl MVP in 1995 as the Nittany Lions defeated Oregon 38-20. He also finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in his 1994 season in which he ran for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Dozier was a 1986 Alll-American for Penn State, helping lead the Nittany Lions to a national championship and finishing top 10 in Heisman voting in 1986. He totaled 3,840 yards from scrimmage over his four seasons (1893-1986) with the Nittany Lions and totaled 29 touchdowns.

was one of the best linebackers in college football since the turn of the millennium. He was a two-time first-team All-America and won the Bednarik Award twice as well. Also was the 2005 Butkus Award winner. He finished his career with 232 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, and six sacks.