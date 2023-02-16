The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions return from their bye week with a tall task on their hands. They will welcome the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers to Happy Valley in arguably the biggest series of the regular season. Minnesota is the best team in the Big Ten and probably the best team in college hockey. The Golden Gophers are also one victory away from clinching the Big Ten regular-season tile and earning a first round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. If Penn State wants a shot at hosting the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, it will have to get at least two points this weekend and have Notre Dame and Michigan State get zero points. Here are three keys for Penn State to have success this weekend.

1. Shut down star players

The Golden Gophers boast one of the deepest rosters in college hockey. They have a plethora of young, high-end talent. Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies, Bryce Brodzinski and Jackson LaCombe lead the Gophers' offense. Snuggerud and Cooley are both freshmen and have been sensational all season long. Snuggerud leads the team and is second in the Big Ten with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists), and Cooley is not far behind him with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists). Teams have had a tough time containing those players. Both players have tremendous speed and skill so the Nittany Lions' defense has to have its sticks in good positioning and play physical when those two are on the ice. Gadowsky has the luxury of having the last line change, so getting the right matchups will also be critical.

2. Protect the house

Penn State did a much better job its own end against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago. Outside of play in front of the net, which allowed the Buckeyes to take Game 2, the defense was relatively sound. The main difference against Ohio State was that the Nittany Lions blocked 28 shots in the series. Penn State has to do a better job of getting rid of loose pucks in front of Liam Souliere and taking away the man in front of the net.

3. Stay out of the penalty box