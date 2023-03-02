Playoff hockey is finally here. The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus for the second consecutive year to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. "It's a different year and it's different experiences and we're drawing on a lot of very positive experiences we've had during the year going into the playoffs," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "I think there should be a lot of reasons for us to feel that we absolutely can go on the road and win." Last year, Penn State became the first team in Big Ten history to win a first round series on the road. Here are three keys to success for Penn State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RuM1Eza1U4STFFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

1. Get off to a fast start

In two out of their last three games, the Nittany Lions have scored within the first few seconds of the first period. Ture Linden scored 29 seconds into Game 2 against Minnesota and Danny Dzhaniyev struck 14 seconds in Game 1 against Wisconsin. While Value City Arena is not known to be a hostile environment to play in compared to Pegula Ice Arena, scoring first on the road takes the crowd of out the game quickly. Penn State is 16-6-1 when scoring the first goal and 4-7-1 when the opposition draws first blood.

2. Take away the points

When I say "the points" I mean the defensemen. The Buckeyes defense create a lot of offense compared to most teams in the Big Ten. Mason Lohrei is one of the best puck-moving defenseman in the conference. The sophomore leads Ohio State defensemen with 26 points (three goals, 23 assists), which is third among Big Ten blue-liners. Cole McWard is Lohrei's defense partner and he leads the team with 48 blocks. He also has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists). While Scooter Brickey and Tyler Duke do not put up eye catching offensive numbers, both of them also block a lot of shots for the Buckeyes. If the Nittany Lion forwards can be aggressive on the forecheck and play physical against those defensemen, they will create turnovers and those will lead to scoring chances.

3. Get bodies in front of Jakub Dobeš

It feels like this is a point of emphasis every time Penn State plays Ohio State. It is because it is so important. Dobeš is one of the best goalies in the nation and one of the tallest sitting at 6-foot-4. The sophomore netminder is 18-13-3 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Something that Penn State has struggled with this season is finishing on rebounds. Dobeš does not give up a lot of them, so it is up to the Nittany Lion forwards to crash the net and take away his sightline. This will cause a lot of second and third chances for the blue and white to pounce on.