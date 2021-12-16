Three-Point Stance: Deion Sanders, signing day impact, Travis Hunter

1. PRIME LANDING SPOTS FOR DEION SANDERS

Deion Sanders (AP Images)

Deion Sanders won the Early Signing Period and pretty much all of recruiting for the 2022 class by signing the No. 1 player in the country in Travis Hunter. Sanders' ability to recruit as well as his connections in the sports media world - not to mention his natural coaching ability and resume - make him a Power Five coaching candidate sooner than later. How soon? Maybe as soon as next season at any of these five programs. 1. Florida State — This seems to be the most logical school because Mike Norvell is still struggling to turn the program around, Deion is obviously loved in Tallahassee as a legend and he stole Hunter away from the Seminoles as proof of his recruiting prowess. Deion will be linked to FSU for every opening from here on out. 2. Mississippi State — Mike Leach is always one quote from being jettisoned from any job, especially in the SEC. His team did better than expected this season, but with Deion in his own state who knows what could happen? 3. Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin is always one job offer away from a new home and with his ties to Nebraska, the Cornhuskers may roll out the Brinks truck or someone else might sway him. It’s unlikely, but again Deion is in this state so if there is an opening for whatever reason, watch out. 4. Louisville — Why Louisville? Scott Satterfield is 18-18 so far, and things aren’t going that well so far. Louisville became dangerous recruiting the state of Florida under Charlie Strong, and Deion would kill Southeast recruiting there. 5. Baylor — Deion has as many ties to Texas as he does anywhere else, and he has played, lived and coached there. Dave Aranda became a popular name this season for big job openings and will be again if he has another good season. If there’s an opening in Waco, Deion will be contacted.

*****

2. FIVE CLASSES THAT COULD PUSH PROGRAMS INTO TITLE PICTURE

Texas A&M commit Walter Nolen (Sam Spiegelman)

1. Texas A&M — This is arguably the best class we’ve ever seen from the Aggies, and the roster already has a ton of talent. They disappointed this season, for sure, but Connor Weigman is the real deal at quarterback and this class could help propel them past Alabama one season into the playoff. I said perhaps, though. 2. Texas — I know, I know. You’ve heard it all before. But couple Quinn Ewers with this class, which is loaded at offensive line and solid on defense, and maybe you have something here in a couple of years. 3. Penn State — Ohio State was thought to rule the Big Ten East with an iron hand, but Michigan dispelled that myth this year. Perhaps with the right offensive weapons Penn State can as well, because the defense will continue to be very good with this class and there are some intriguing offensive players here. 4. North Carolina — The ACC could be wide open if Clemson continues to struggle a bit and UNC really disappointed this season, especially on defense. But this class adds more depth and talent to a defense that had some young players this season. 5. Tennessee — What? Yes, getting past Georgia isn’t going to be easy, and Florida and others will be better, but the Vols' class is really good with some key defensive additions. And the offense will only get better with this wide receiver class.

*****

3. TRAVIS HUNTER TAKES NIL ISSUE TO A NEW LEVEL

Travis Hunter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)