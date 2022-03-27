Three-Star ATH Neeo Avery decommits from Penn State

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class shrunk by one on Monday morning as three-star athlete Neeo Avery announced he was reopening his recruitment.

Avery, a Good Counsel (Md.) product, was expected to play defensive end at the Nittany Lions and committed back on New Year's Eve 2021 over defending national champion Georgia and Notre Dame amid a slew of other offers.

He's a relatively raw prospect at defensive end after beginning his high school career at quarterback. Initially, there was some discussion that he could also play tight end at the next level.

Avery's decommitment leaves Penn State with seven commits in the 2023 class thus far and drops it out of the top-five in the 2023 Rivals team rankings.



