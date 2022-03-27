 Three-Star DE Neeo Avery decommits from Penn State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-27 08:24:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Star ATH Neeo Avery decommits from Penn State

Clay Sauertieg • NittanyNation
Beat Writer
@ByCSauertieg
Clay Sauertieg is a 2015 Penn State graduate with a degree in print journalism and a focus in sports journalism who has covered Penn State wrestling since 2013 and football since 2014.

Penn State lost a notable member of its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday morning.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class shrunk by one on Monday morning as three-star athlete Neeo Avery announced he was reopening his recruitment.


Avery, a Good Counsel (Md.) product, was expected to play defensive end at the Nittany Lions and committed back on New Year's Eve 2021 over defending national champion Georgia and Notre Dame amid a slew of other offers.

He's a relatively raw prospect at defensive end after beginning his high school career at quarterback. Initially, there was some discussion that he could also play tight end at the next level.

Avery's decommitment leaves Penn State with seven commits in the 2023 class thus far and drops it out of the top-five in the 2023 Rivals team rankings.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}