Three-star F Amani Hansberry plans PSU visit, updates recruitment

Since early on in coach Micah Shewsberry’s tenure, Penn State has been in on the recruitment of Mount St. Joseph’s big man and Rivals 3-star Amani Hansberry.

Hansberry received an offer from the Nittany Lions in June 2021. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward said Shrewsberry and his staff see him playing an important and versatile role.

“They have been telling me they want me to play the 3 and 4 and become one of the impact players on the team,” Hansberry told Nittany Nation.