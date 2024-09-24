Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 24, 2024
Three-star WR Elias Coke discusses Penn State visit, plans another
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Among the visitors that made it to campus for Penn State's non-conference finale with Kent State this past weekend was Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke. The three-star prospect has become a frequent visitor to campus in his recruitment and is also the teammate of a pair of current 2026 commitents for the Nittany Lions in Rivals250 members OL Kevin Brown and RB Messiah Mickens.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement