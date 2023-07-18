Last week, we took a look at three under the radar breakout candidates for Penn State's offense in 2023. But what about the Nittany Lion defense? Today, we will take a look at under the radar breakout candidates on that side of the ball. Manny Diaz's unit is a deep and talented one heading into the fall. Many of the catalysts of the group are already known. Players such as Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter, Kalen King, and Adisa Isaac, just to name a few.

When people think of potential breakout candidates on Penn State's defense this fall, they likely think of defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of the young safeties, or perhaps even freshman linebacker Tony Rojas. Discussing the potential expected breakouts is never as fun of an exercise as discussing the under the radar breakout candidates. So, let's get into it.

Safety Keaton Ellis

Admittedly, a fifth-year senior as an under-the-radar breakout candidate is something you do not see very often. Especially when that player started all 13 games the previous season. That said, the impact Keaton Ellis could have on this defense has not been discussed very much. A lot of the buzz and discussion at the safety position is around rising sophomores Zakee Wheatley and KJ Winston. However, Ellis is a starter at safety and has been named a team captain. Ellis impressed in the spring and did a great job creating turnovers. Ellis looks primed to finish off his Penn State career with the best season he's had in Happy Valley, and that is something that has not been talked about much.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher

There were few players in Penn State's 2020 recruiting class that I was higher on than Zuriah Fisher. After redshirting in 2020 and appearing in just four games in 2021, Fisher appeared to be on track to crack the defensive end rotation in 2022. However, an injury in the spring threw a wrench in these plans. Originally, it appeared that Fisher would miss the entire 2023 season. To his credit, he worked his tail off, working his way back to play against Rutgers and Michigan State. Now fully healthy, Fisher is an under-the-radar breakout candidate for the defense this fall.

Penn State's defensive end room is loaded. Their top three are as good as any in the Big Ten, if not the entire country. But Manny Diaz will need a fourth defensive end to emerge, and that could be Fisher. Fisher has great length on the edge and, despite his injury, is still explosive. He has all the tools needed to be an effective pass rusher for the Nittany Lions. It would not be a surprise to see him start to put it all together and make noise this fall.

Cornerback Cam Miller

In a somewhat surprising move, Cam Miller burned his redshirt last season. Playing mostly on special teams, the Florida native appeared in 11 games. Miller did get plenty of game reps at cornerback in garbage time as well, and that has helped position him to make a bigger impact in 2023. Rightfully so, the talk about Penn State's cornerback room largely revolves around All-American Kalen King. Along with King, there is Johnny Dixon, who will also be playing on Sundays next fall. Well, Penn State still needs a third corner, and that will be Miller.