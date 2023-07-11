Every college football season features breakout candidates from every team across the country. Many times, these breakout players are young players on the rise who get talked about through the spring and summer leading up to the season. However, plenty of breakout players emerge from flying under the radar.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, which players could be under the radar breakout candidates for Penn State's offense? Well, today, we are going to give you three such names to watch this fall.

Offensive lineman JB Nelson

Last season, JB Nelson made his debut with the Nittany Lions. Due to injuries on the offensive line, Nelson played in four games down the stretch. In 2023, Nelson could see his role grow. While Landon Tengwall is expected to return to starting at left guard, he will be coming off a season-ending injury that cost him most of 2022. In fall camp Nelson will compete with Tengwall at left guard. Nelson can also play right guard and right tackle. The redshirt junior could emerge as Penn State's no. 5 or no. 6 offensive lineman this fall, which is an overlooked but important role on any roster.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders

Ohio native Kaden Saunders is a player many Penn State fans likely had bigger expectations for than he performed at in 2022. An electric recruit with game-breaking ability, Saunders was looked at as someone who could make an impact as a true freshman. That did not happen, however. Looking ahead to 2023, Saunders has now had over a year in the program to adjust to the college football lifestyle, work in the strength and conditioning program, refine his route running, and master the playbook.

When people think of Penn State's wide receiver room in 2023 KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Dante Cephas are likely the first two players to come to mind. Tre Wallace, Omari Evans, and perhaps Malick McClain are likely next. However, Saunders should not be overlooked. Saunders had a good showing in the Blue White Game, which included multiple difficult catches to end his spring on a high note. Saunders could work his way into having an underrated, but important role in Penn State's wide receiver room this fall. He could also make a major impact as a punt returner.

Tight end Khalil Dinkins

Khalil Dinkins is another player who made their Penn State debut in 2022. The Pittsburgh native played in 10 games, hauling in four passes for 53 yards and his first career touchdown. With neither Theo Johnson nor Tyler Warren available this spring, Dinkins worked as TE1 in the spring. By all accounts, Dinkins had a big spring and has firmly solidified himself as TE3 ahead of fall camp.