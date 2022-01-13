 Top 2023 Delaware prospect, OL Anwar O'Neal planning junior day visits
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-13 10:16:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2023 Delaware prospect, OL Anwar O'Neal planning junior day visits

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
One of Delaware’s top prospects in the class of 2023, offensive lineman Anwar O’Neal, might only have one offer, but he’s planning to visit some schools this month that could end up offering very soon.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman spoke with Richard Schnyderite about his recruitment and each of the three schools he will visit in the coming weeks.

