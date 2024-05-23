One of the country's top 2026 offensive lineman is returning to Penn State in June to camp with the Nittany Lions.

Four-star offensive tackle Carter Scruggs, the No.118 player in the country according to Rivals' 2026 rankings will be back in Happy Valley on June 9. Scruggs is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia in the 2026 recruiting cycle and a top-15 offensive tackle in the country.

Scruggs last trip to Penn State came in April for the Nittany Lions' Blue White Spring Game, a very successful trip for both sides.

"My trip overall to Penn State was an amazing experience," he told Happy Valley Insider at the time. "What stood out to me was how crazy their fan base is and how elite they are at putting players in the NFL. I got to talk with Coach (Phil) Trautwein. He always shows love and always super fun to talk football with him," he added.

"I really enjoyed Penn States spring game. I was watching the o line and they looked really good. Coach Trautwein does an amazing job with developing his offensive lineman. For it being a spring game the atmosphere was crazy and I can’t imagine what a white out game would be like. Penn State checks a lot of boxes for me. I want to keep building relationships with the coaches and visit as much as possible."

Penn State currently has one commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from four-star running back and Rivals250 member Messiah Mickens.