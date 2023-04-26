One of Penn State's top defensive targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, linebacker / defensive end Jaylen Harvey has set an official visit to Penn State. The North Potomac (MD) native announced his plans on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

The four-star and Rivals250 prospect has been a long-time Penn State target with FutureCasts in favor of Harvey landing with the Nittany Lions dating all the way back to October of last year. Harvey has been to campus nearly a dozen times including twice in the last two weeks making it for the Blue-White Spring game as well as with his 7-on-7 team last weekend.

Harvey joins DE Jamonta Waller, RB Duke Watson (committed to Georgia Tech), TE Caleb Odom, S Vaboue Toure, and WR Jameer Grimsley as uncommitted prospects who have scheduled official visits for the June 9 weekend. The Nittany Lions are expected to host multiple committed prospects that weekend as well.

Penn State's 2024 recruiting class currently holds 12 commitments and has picked up nine commitments since March. The class currently ranks sixth in the country and third in the Big Ten behind Michigan (No. 1) and Ohio State (No. 2). The Nittany Lions have landed two commitments this week already in offensive linemen Garrett Sexton and Eagan Boyer while top running back target Corey Smith is set to make a commitment on Friday.