Top Penn State Wrestling Target Bo Bassett decommits from Iowa

Perhaps one of the most highly-coveted recruits in high school wrestling history has made the news this weekend, as Bo Bassett has decided to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon.
“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa,” Bassett wrote on Instagram. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. “I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.”
Bassett, a Junior from Bishop McCort and is ranked #4 on FloWrestling's Pound for Pound High School Wrestling Big Board, originally committed to the Hawkeyes over the Nittany Lions back on February 4th.
Following the commitment, it seemed as though we would see Bassett in State College, but it wouldn't be donning the blue and white, rather the Hawkeye black and gold. However with this decommitment, some things have changed and Penn State is expected to get back involved here.
Ahead of Bassett in Flo's rankings are Marcus Blaze (Penn State commit), Jax Forrest (Oklahoma State commit), and PJ Duke (Penn State commit). Blaze and Forrest are both listed at 132-pounds, while Bassett, who is coming off his second Super 32 title, is listed at 144-pounds. Blaze also recent took down Bassett in 2025 World Team Trials Consolation Semifinals by a score of 5-1.
Along with Penn State, you can also expect Oklahoma State to also be heavily involved with Bassett, as those two were considered among the top three before he committed to Iowa.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board