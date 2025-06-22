Top Penn State Wrestling Target Bo Bassett decommits from Iowa

Perhaps one of the most highly-coveted recruits in high school wrestling history has made the news this weekend, as Bo Bassett has decided to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon.

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa,” Bassett wrote on Instagram. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. “I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.”