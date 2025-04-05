Top performers from Day 1 of OT7 Week 4 action

DALLAS -- It's Week 4 of OT7's fourth season of 7-on-7 competition, and the action is red hot. High-level recruits from all over the country are competing in Texas for the fourth and final week of OT7's regular season -- ahead of the the Golden Ticket Tournament next weekend and the OT7 Championships on June 26-29 in Florida. The field features several blue-chip recruits in the 2026, 2027, and even 2028 classes so far. Here are the 10 top performers from Day 1 of the Week 4 action at OT7 from Dallas College's Mountain View campus headlined by Rivals MVP Joey O'Brien.

1. FOUR-STAR ATH JOEY O'BRIEN

Advertisement

Joey O'Brien was a runaway Day 1 MVP at OT7 on Saturday. The four-star ATH came up with an awe-inspiring five interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, O'Brien is long with range -- and stepped in front of several passes and out-jumped and anticipated several more big plays in coverage throughout the first day of action.

2. FOUR-STAR SLOT WR VANCE SPAFFORD (GEORGIA COMMIT)

Vance Spafford found the end zone on four different occasions and was dynamic with the ball in his hands and consistently gets open in all different parts of the field. The twitchy four-star SLOT receiver committed to Georgia has a vast catch radius and extremely sure hands. He's both quick and fast getting downfield and showed some real toughness making several catches through contact in the end zone.



3. CB MAKHI BOONE

2026 Ohio CB Makhi Boone was superb taking away the football with a pair of interceptions in Saturday's action, including a game-winner along the way. Boone was sticky in overage and was able to move step for step with receivers on the perimeter -- and he plays the ball in the air smooth. He broke up a few more passes in coverage in the end zone

4. FOUR-STAR TE MARK BOWMAN

Four-star tight end Mark Bowman was playing at a different tempo during three games of action. The top-30 prospect from California is very gifted winning 50-50 balls and also maneuvering in the middle of the field. Bowman catches everything thrown in his direction -- and is a crisp route-runner that came up big in several timely situations. He also broke loose downfield for one of a few touchdowns today.

5. FOUR-STAR ATH SALESI MOA

Salesi Moa put on a show during a wild stretch of action in which the four-star ATH from Utah scored two touchdowns and also had a pick-six before halftime of a game on Saturday. Moa scored again later on in action and also was effective in coverage at cornerback -- making big plays consistently on both sides of the ball. He's extremely instinctive with the ball in the air and can get downfield in a flash.

6. FOUR-STAR WR JABARI MACK (LSU COMMIT)

Top-100 WR Jabari Mack was a source of big plays. The four-star LSU verbal from The Boot consistently got open -- and came away with difficult grabs showing off his catch radius and ability to get up and pluck the rock in the air. Mack is an explosive route-runner and dangerous with the ball in his air. He's enjoyed a very productive off-season, including strong showings both weekends at OT7.

7. FIVE-STAR QB RYDER LYONS

Five-star QB Ryder Lyons was dealing for parts of Saturday's action. After being immersed in the 7-on-7 setting for the first time in Week 1, Lyons was ripping the ball downfield and delivering throws with touch and anticipation at a high clip. Rivals' No. 2 passer from the West Coast zipped several throws over defenders and into tight windows -- and was excellent as a decision-maker along the way.

8. FOUR-STAR 2027 SLOT WR MYLES MCAFEE

Myles McAfee was among the most active pass-catchers during Day 1 of OT7's Week 4 slate. The four-star WR from Maryland was a favorite target for Gavin Sidwar. McAfee consistently found holes in the defense and was sure-handed and able to turn and run throughout the day. He brings an electric skill-set to the SLOT and showed as much on Saturday.

9. FOUR-STAR WR KEEYUN CHAPMAN

Four-star WR Keeyun Chapman is a difference-maker working on the outside. The big-framed Alabama pass-catcher was a force picking up first downs. A possession receiver for Landon Duckworth -- his high school teammate at Jackson (Ala.) High -- Chapman was the source of multiple touchdowns. His size presents major mismatches for defenders in coverage and he has plus-ball skills as a dual-sport athlete.

10. FOUR-STAR RB MESSIAH MICKENS (PENN STATE COMMIT)