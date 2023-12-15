Happy Valley Insider

Here are some notes and observations from today's practice.

As the Penn State football program prepares to take on Ole Miss in the 2023 Peach Bowl later this month, media members were able to witness an open portion of practice late Friday afternoon.

- Stacy Collins and Robb Smith were working with the linebackers while Anthony Poindexter continued to work with the safeties.

-- James Franklin and newly acquired offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki were working with the quarterbacks. They also ran drills with wide receivers later in practice.

-- Coming off a 673 yard season, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was still at practice as wells as tight end, Tyler Warren.

-- Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continued to perfect their craft. All of the running backs were in attendance and working with the running back coach and now interim OC Ja’Juan Seider.

-- No players besides Chop Robinson and Theo Johnson were seen missing.

-- Most notable change in the rotations was tight end, as Khalil Dinkins is now taking reps right behind Tyler Warren.