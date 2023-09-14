News More News
ago football Edit

Tracking former Penn State Football players in college football -- Week Two

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of Happy Valley Insider's newest features will be our former Penn State Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Nittany Lion to see how they performed in college football the past weekend.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

FORMER PENN STATE FOOTBALL PLAYERS
POS. / NAME TEAM PFF GRADE OPPONENT / STATS

QB Christian Veilleux

Pittsburgh

N/A

vs. Cincinnati

No snaps this game

QB Ta'Quan Roberson

UConn

85.8

vs. Georgia State

19-of-30 for 216yds / 2TDs & 1INT

QB Michael Johnson Jr.

FAU

N/A

No snaps this season

QB Micah Bowens

Charlotte

N/A

No snaps this season

RB Noah Cain

LSU

68.7

vs. Grambling
7 car. for 33yds / 1TD

RB Devyn Ford

Notre Dame

53.6

vs. North Carolina State

3 total snaps

RB Keyvone Lee

Mississippi State

59.6

vs. Arizona

3 total snaps

RB Caziah Holmes

Florida State

78.7

vs. Southern Miss

4 car. for 63yds / 1TD

WR Jaden Dottin

Toledo

49.6

vs. Texas Southern

No stats this game

WR Daniel George

Akron

55.3

vs. Morgan State

3 rec. for 40yds

OL Jimmy Christ

Virginia

46.5

vs. James Madison

23 snaps (backup)

OL Des Holmes

Arizona State

N/A

No snaps this season

DE Ken Talley

Michigan State

58.9

vs. Richmond

1 total tackle

DE Rodney McGraw

Louisville

N/A

No snaps this season

DT Cole Brevard

Purdue

68.5

vs. Virginia Tech

No stats this game

DT Judge Culpepper

Toledo

89.9

vs. Texas Southern

4 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1FR

DT Fatorma Mulbah

West Virginia

92.4

vs. Duquesne

2 total tackles

LB Lance Dixon

West Virginia

61.7

vs. Duquesne

3 total tackle

LB Jamari Buddin

New Mexico State

N/A

No snaps this season

CB Marquis Wilson

Purdue

69.2

vs. Virginia Tech

2 tackles, 2 PDs

CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.

Stony Brook

N/A

No snaps this season

S Tyler Rudolph

UMass

52.6

vs. Miami (OH)

4 tackles, 1 INT

LS Michael Wright

Boston College

N/A

vs. Holy Cross

8 snaps (starter)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}