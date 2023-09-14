Tracking former Penn State Football players in college football -- Week Two
One of Happy Valley Insider's newest features will be our former Penn State Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Nittany Lion to see how they performed in college football the past weekend.
|POS. / NAME
|TEAM
|PFF GRADE
|OPPONENT / STATS
|
QB Christian Veilleux
|
Pittsburgh
|
N/A
|
vs. Cincinnati
No snaps this game
|
QB Ta'Quan Roberson
|
UConn
|
85.8
|
vs. Georgia State
19-of-30 for 216yds / 2TDs & 1INT
|
QB Michael Johnson Jr.
|
FAU
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
QB Micah Bowens
|
Charlotte
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
RB Noah Cain
|
LSU
|
68.7
|
vs. Grambling
|
RB Devyn Ford
|
Notre Dame
|
53.6
|
vs. North Carolina State
3 total snaps
|
RB Keyvone Lee
|
Mississippi State
|
59.6
|
vs. Arizona
3 total snaps
|
RB Caziah Holmes
|
Florida State
|
78.7
|
vs. Southern Miss
4 car. for 63yds / 1TD
|
WR Jaden Dottin
|
Toledo
|
49.6
|
vs. Texas Southern
No stats this game
|
WR Daniel George
|
Akron
|
55.3
|
vs. Morgan State
3 rec. for 40yds
|
OL Jimmy Christ
|
Virginia
|
46.5
|
vs. James Madison
23 snaps (backup)
|
OL Des Holmes
|
Arizona State
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
DE Ken Talley
|
Michigan State
|
58.9
|
vs. Richmond
1 total tackle
|
DE Rodney McGraw
|
Louisville
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
DT Cole Brevard
|
Purdue
|
68.5
|
vs. Virginia Tech
No stats this game
|
DT Judge Culpepper
|
Toledo
|
89.9
|
vs. Texas Southern
4 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1FR
|
DT Fatorma Mulbah
|
West Virginia
|
92.4
|
vs. Duquesne
2 total tackles
|
LB Lance Dixon
|
West Virginia
|
61.7
|
vs. Duquesne
3 total tackle
|
LB Jamari Buddin
|
New Mexico State
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
CB Marquis Wilson
|
Purdue
|
69.2
|
vs. Virginia Tech
2 tackles, 2 PDs
|
CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.
|
Stony Brook
|
N/A
|
No snaps this season
|
S Tyler Rudolph
|
UMass
|
52.6
|
vs. Miami (OH)
4 tackles, 1 INT
|
LS Michael Wright
|
Boston College
|
N/A
|
vs. Holy Cross
8 snaps (starter)
