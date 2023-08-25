News More News
Tracking Penn State Basketball's 2023-24 OOC schedule

Penn State Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2023-24 schedule yet, but Happy Valley Insider has been able to confirm a good amount of the out of conference games so far.

Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.

CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT / 2023 KENPOM  LOCATION

November 14th

vs. Saint Francis - PA (355)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

November 23rd

vs. Texas A&M (10)

State Farm Field House

(Orlando, FL)

November 24th

vs. Florida Atlantic (17) OR Butler (119)

State Farm Field House
(Orlando, FL)

November 26th

To Be Determined.

State Farm Field House
(Orlando, FL)

December 2nd

vs. Bucknell (345)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

December 17th

vs. Georgia Tech (87)

State Farm Arena

(Atlanta, GA)

December 29th

vs. Rider (254)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)

TBD.

Vs. Morehead State (237)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Nittany Lions just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.

2023-24 Penn State Basketball Big Ten Schedule
HOME ONLY AWAY ONLY HOME AND AWAY

Illinois (29)

Nebraska (45)

Indiana (30)

Michigan (54)

Purdue (1)

Iowa (43)

Wisconsin (31)

Rutgers (56)

Maryland (37)

.

.

Michigan State (8)

.

.

Minnesota (128)

.

.

Northwestern (35)

.

.

Ohio State (41)

--------------------------------------------------------------

