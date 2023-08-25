Tracking Penn State Basketball's 2023-24 OOC schedule
Penn State Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2023-24 schedule yet, but Happy Valley Insider has been able to confirm a good amount of the out of conference games so far.
Check out the latest updates on the schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT / 2023 KENPOM
|LOCATION
|
November 14th
|
vs. Saint Francis - PA (355)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
|
November 23rd
|
vs. Texas A&M (10)
|
State Farm Field House
(Orlando, FL)
|
November 24th
|
vs. Florida Atlantic (17) OR Butler (119)
|
State Farm Field House
|
November 26th
|
To Be Determined.
|
State Farm Field House
|
December 2nd
|
vs. Bucknell (345)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
|
December 17th
|
vs. Georgia Tech (87)
|
State Farm Arena
(Atlanta, GA)
|
December 29th
|
vs. Rider (254)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
TBD.
|
Vs. Morehead State (237)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Nittany Lions just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.
|HOME ONLY
|AWAY ONLY
|HOME AND AWAY
|
Illinois (29)
|
Nebraska (45)
|
Indiana (30)
|
Michigan (54)
|
Purdue (1)
|
Iowa (43)
|
Wisconsin (31)
|
Rutgers (56)
|
Maryland (37)
|
.
|
.
|
Michigan State (8)
|
.
|
.
|
Minnesota (128)
|
.
|
.
|
Northwestern (35)
|
.
|
.
|
Ohio State (41)
