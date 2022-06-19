 Tracking Penn State Basketball's OOC opponents for 2022-23 season
Tracking Penn State Basketball's OOC opponents for 2022-23 season

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball is starting to fill up their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a few of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.


CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Nov. 17th

TBD (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena

(Charleston, SC)

Nov. 18th

TBD (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena

(Charleston, SC)

Nov. 20th

TBD (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena

(Charleston, SC)
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATE STILL TO BE DETERMINED
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

TBD.

Fairleigh Dickinson

(Northeast Conference)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

BOLD = HOME GAME

