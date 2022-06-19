Tracking Penn State Basketball's OOC opponents for 2022-23 season
Penn State Basketball is starting to fill up their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a few of the confirmed names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
Nov. 17th
|
TBD (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
(Charleston, SC)
|
Nov. 18th
|
TBD (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
(Charleston, SC)
|
Nov. 20th
|
TBD (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
(Charleston, SC)
CONFIRMED GAMES / DATE STILL TO BE DETERMINED
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
TBD.
|
Fairleigh Dickinson
(Northeast Conference)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
--------------------------------------------------------------
