Tracking the 2023 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Four
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
9/02
|
vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
|
NBC
|
4th
|
3,500,000
|
9/09
|
vs. Delaware Blue Hens
|
Peacock
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
9/16
|
@ Illinois Fighting Illini
|
FOX
|
6th
|
3,220,000
|
9/23
|
vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
|
CBS
|
5th
|
2,630,000
|GAME
|TV NETWORK
|WEEKLY RANKING
|TOTAL VIEWERS
|
Colorado vs. Oregon
|
ABC
|
1st
|
10,030,000
|
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
|
NBC
|
2nd
|
9,980,000
|
USC vs. Arizona State
|
FOX
|
6th
|
2,630,000
|
Rutgers vs. Michigan
|
BTN
|
11th
|
1,940,000
|
UCLA vs. Utah
|
FOX
|
14th
|
1,320,000
|
Maryland vs. Michigan State
|
NBC
|
15th
|
1,240,000
|
Wisconsin vs. Purdue
|
FS1
|
16th
|
1,190,000
|
California vs. Washington
|
ESPN
|
17th
|
1,160,000
|
FAU vs. Illinois OR
Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska
|
BTN
|
20th
|
727,000
|
Akron vs. Indiana OR
Minnesota vs. Northwestern
|
BTN
|
25th
|
378,000
