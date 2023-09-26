News More News
Tracking the 2023 Penn State Football TV Ratings -- Week Four

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL'S 2023 TV NUMBERS
DATE OPPONENT TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

9/02

vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

NBC

4th

3,500,000

9/09

vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Peacock

N/A

N/A

9/16

@ Illinois Fighting Illini

FOX

6th

3,220,000

9/23

vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

CBS

5th

2,630,000
NOTABLE BIG TEN TV RATINGS FOR WEEK TWO
GAME TV NETWORK WEEKLY RANKING TOTAL VIEWERS

Colorado vs. Oregon

ABC

1st

10,030,000

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

NBC

2nd

9,980,000

USC vs. Arizona State

FOX

6th

2,630,000

Rutgers vs. Michigan

BTN

11th

1,940,000

UCLA vs. Utah

FOX

14th

1,320,000

Maryland vs. Michigan State

NBC

15th

1,240,000

Wisconsin vs. Purdue

FS1

16th

1,190,000

California vs. Washington

ESPN

17th

1,160,000

FAU vs. Illinois OR

Louisiana Tech vs. Nebraska

BTN

20th

727,000

Akron vs. Indiana OR

Minnesota vs. Northwestern

BTN

25th

378,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

