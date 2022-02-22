 Transfer Portal DE Jordan Domineck details new Penn State offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-22 14:03:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Transfer Portal DE Jordan Domineck details new Penn State offer

Richie Schnyderite & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PennState.Rivals.com

Looking to replace the holes left by defensive linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa, the Penn State Football coaching staff offered Georgia Tech defensive end transfer Jordan Domineck on Monday evening in hopes of adding some immediate help.

Domineck, a former three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class entered the transfer portal last Friday after playing the four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Over his career with the Yellow Jackets, the Florida native was a productive linebacker and defensive end, recording 103 career tackles including 17.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. He also forced five fumbles, recovered three, while also scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Nittany Nation was able to catch up with the transfer portal pass rusher to learn more about his transfer, his interest in Penn State and more.

“Basically I just graduated with my degree in Business Administration and now I’m looking to pursue my education a step further in Exercise Science,” Domineck told Nittany Nation. “I want to open up my own physical therapy school when I’m done with football, God willing after I have left the league. Right now I’m just looking for a place where I can do both, develop as a player and help to stride towards my career goals.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}