Transfer Portal DE Jordan Domineck details new Penn State offer

Looking to replace the holes left by defensive linemen Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa, the Penn State Football coaching staff offered Georgia Tech defensive end transfer Jordan Domineck on Monday evening in hopes of adding some immediate help.

Domineck, a former three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class entered the transfer portal last Friday after playing the four seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Over his career with the Yellow Jackets, the Florida native was a productive linebacker and defensive end, recording 103 career tackles including 17.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. He also forced five fumbles, recovered three, while also scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Nittany Nation was able to catch up with the transfer portal pass rusher to learn more about his transfer, his interest in Penn State and more.

“Basically I just graduated with my degree in Business Administration and now I’m looking to pursue my education a step further in Exercise Science,” Domineck told Nittany Nation. “I want to open up my own physical therapy school when I’m done with football, God willing after I have left the league. Right now I’m just looking for a place where I can do both, develop as a player and help to stride towards my career goals.”