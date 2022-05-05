Transfer Tracker: Where former Lions landed, how they fared in 2021

Here’s an updated look at how former Nittany Lions did at their new schools in 2021, as well as where those who transferred this offseason have landed…

TRANSFERRED THIS OFFSEASON...

QUARTERBACK TAQUAN ROBERSON Ranked one of the top dual threats in the country for his class, there was a lot of hype around Roberson, but he was never able to unseat starting quarterback Sean Clifford during his time with the program. Roberson appeared in five games over three years, most recently filling in for an injured Clifford this past season versus Iowa, but was unseated a week later by fellow backup Christian Veilleux. NEW SCHOOL: UCONN HUSKIES

RUNNING BACK NOAH CAIN Cain arrived in State College as this highly touted running back prospect, ranking with the top 50 prospects in the entire 2019 class. He even showed some of that potential in his first season with the Lions, running the rock 84 times for 443 yards and eight scores. However he suffered an injury early into the year in 2020 and never fully recovered, losing the 2021 job to Keyvone Lee. Now that being said he has a chance to bounce back this season with the Tigers, but I'm not sure he will ever be the same back since that injury in 2020, as he struggled mightily in 2021. NEW SCHOOL: LSU TIGERS

WIDE RECEIVER NORVAL BLACK There was a lot of hype that Black could come in from JUCO and provide Penn State with a deep threat wide receiver, but he was never able to really crack the two deep. Despite being ranked a top 26 prospect out of JUCO, he never saw any game action. Black is still currently looking for his next school. NEW SCHOOL: TBD.

WIDE RECEIVER DANIEL GEORGE George showed so many glimpses of his potential early on into his career, hauling in twpo receptions for 112 yards and a score through two games of his freshman season. However he was never able to mimic those performances, as he struggled to become a consistent weapon over his next two seasons with the programs. George would haul in a ball or two a game, but only for around 10 or less yards, other than that he was pretty quiet over the next few seasons. He will now have two years of eligibility left to play at Akron. NEW SCHOOL: AKRON ZIPS

WIDE RECEIVER CAMERON SULLIVAN-BROWN This one shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Sullivan-Brown failed to live up to his ranking as one of the nation's top receivers. He didn't do a whole lot with the program, appearing in just 10 total games over his four years with the program, hauling in 17 receptions for 163 yards. NEW SCHOOL: TBD.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DESMOND HOLMES Early on his career with Penn State, Holmes showed some promise abut suffered a couple of injuries throughout his career that hindered him from really ever seeing his full potential with the Lions. He only appearing in 22 total games during his time at Penn State, only appearing in games mostly as a reserve lineman. Holmes will now head to Arizona State for his sixth and final season of college football. NEW SCHOOL: ARIZONA STATE

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ANTHONY WHIGAN Another former Lackawanna CC product, Whigan saw time as a rotational guy along the offensive line, however he started the 2021 season as the starter at guard, but was eventually replaced by Eric Wilson who held onto it for the rest of the season. This isn't a big surprise that he decided to leave, as he was a rotational piece that appeared mostly on special teams for the program. He is still looking for a home in 2022. NEW SCHOOL: AKRON ZIPS

DEFENSIVE TACKLE JOSEPH APPIAH DARKWA The European native earned a ton of offers out of high school coming over for camps from across the pond, but he didn't do much of anything during his time in State College. He will now look for a fresh start not too far away over with the Temple Owls out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NEW SCHOOL: TEMPLE OWLS

DEFENSIVE TACKLE COLE BREVARD Cole Brevard, a four-star member of the Rivals 250 in 2020 out of Carmel, Indiana, played sparingly in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, making a lone appearance in a win over Rutgers in 2021. The Nittany Lions' defensive tackle room has been bolstered by the returning PJ Mustipher and Hakeem Beamon headed into the 2021 season while others like Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard and Jordan Van den Berg have all staked their claim to playing time. With four years of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it and a clear power five frame at 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, Brevard should have his fair share of suitors. NEW SCHOOL: TBD.

DEFENSIVE BACK TYLER RUDOLPH This was a pretty strange situation, as Rudolph left the team around midseason and never came back. He then proceeded to entering the portal following the season in late November. From the sound of it, he was getting passed up by some of the younger guys so the move to enter the portal makes a lot of sense. He will now look to revive his career closer to home, as he will be a Minuteman under new head coach Don Brown next season. NEW SCHOOL: MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

DEFENSIVE BACK ENZO JENNINGS Jennings, a Michigan native, was a Rivals 250 member in the 2020 class and committed to then safeties' coach Tim Banks, choosing Penn State over Notre Dame, Michigan among others. He made his first career appearance in Penn State's 56-21 victory over Illinois to close out the season a year ago, but injuries have since slowed his progress and he found himself buried in a loaded defensive backfield in 2021. Jennings is still looking for his next home. NEW SCHOOL: TBD.

DEFENSIVE BACK AJ LYTTON Not a major shocker here, as Lytton transferred out of Florida State after two seasons with the Noles before joining Penn State, where he could never really crack the two deep. He most appeared on the special teams unit for the Nittany Lions, where he was a gunner this past season, appearing in 11 games. Lytton is currently in the portal once again looking for another home. NEW SCHOOL: TBD.

PREVIOUS TRANSFERS...

QB WILL LEVIS -- KENTUCKY 2021 stats: 2826 passing yards, 24 TDs & 13 INTs || 107 rushses for 376yds & 3TDs This one stung a bit as Levis went on to have a pretty solid year one with the Wildcats in 2021, leading them to a 10-3 record and the No. 36 overall offense in the country in terms of points per game (32.3).

QB MICAH BOWENS -- OKLAHOMA 2021 stats: N/A The former Bishop Gorman product didn't see any playing time in year one at Penn State as he redshirted in 2020, before leaving and joining Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma, but the Sooners never gave him a real shot since they had studs in Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams ahead of him. However with a new head coach this year in Brent Venables, he has a shot to impress as the veteran of the group heading in 2022.

WR JOHN DUNMORE -- OREGON STATE 2021 stats: 1 rec. for 4 yards Redshirted in 2019, then appeared in one game in 2020, the former top 100 recruit never lived up to his ranking. However with a change of scenery, Dunmore was able to see the field a bit more in 2021, appearing in three games for the Beavers. With some veterans ahead of him currently, Dunmore will fight for starter snaps in 2022 or at the very least come in as one of the top backup receivers.

WR TJ JONES -- UAB 2021 stats: 3 rushes for 13yds || 8 rec. for 50yds After not catching a single pass for the Nittany Lions in his two years with the program, Jones made the decision to transfer elsewhere to finish out his college ball. He had an okay first season with the Blazers, but is expected to play a bigger role with them in 2022.

TE ZACK KUNTZ -- OLD DOMINION 2021 stats: 73 rec. for 692yds & 5 TDs || 4 total tackles Despite not doing much of anything in his three years at Penn State, Kuntz went on to have a very productive fourth season with the Monarchs and former Penn State asst. coach Ricky Rahne as he was named All-Conference USA first team tight end.

OG CJ THORPE -- N/A Instead of transferring like everyone else on this list, Thorpe instead decided to take on a new life journey. According to Mike White from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that instead of transferring, Thorpe instead has become what is called a “youth ambassador” for the government at Expo 2020. He is still listed as an intern with the US Department of State according to his LinkedIn profile.

DL ANTONIO VALENTINO -- FLORIDA 2021 stats: 23 total tackles (15 solo), 3 TFLs & 1 sack Formerly known as Antonio Shelton, he changed his last name to Valentino in his last season of college football as he hoped to get a fresh start with the Gators and that included a new name. He had a solid senior season, starting eight of the program's 12 games and earning himself a Hula Bowl invite this postseason.

DL JUDGE CULPEPPER -- TOLEDO 2021 stats: 42 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks & 2 pass deflection After only appearing mostly on special teams for Penn State in his first three years with the program, Culpepper transferred and immediately became one of the best DL for the Toledo Rockets. He started all 13 games for the program in 2021, finishing fourth on the team in sacks with three. Look for him to pick up right where he left off in 2021 and start once again at DT for the Rockets in 2022.

DL SHANE SIMMONS -- MARSHALL 2021 stats: 30 total tackles, 9 QBHs, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks Simmons made the move down to Marshall last season for his final year of eligibility, joining former Penn State asst. / current Marshall HC Charles Huff. The original plan was to enter the business world following his graduation, but changed his mind last minute and made the move down to play one more year with the Thundering Herd.

LB LANCE DIXON -- WEST VIRGINIA 2021 stats: 36 total tackles, 1 pass deflection After redshirting in 2019, Dixon went on to appear in nine games and even start one with the Nittany Lions in 2020. However like most transfer portal entries, he wanted a fresh slate in a place that he could come in and start right away and that's where he ended up at West Virginia. He went on to appear in 10 games, starting in four of them. Look for Dixon to once again be a starting linebacker for Mountaineers in 2022.

DB JOSEPH JOHNSON -- CAMPBELL 2021 stats: 12 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception and 1 blocked kick Johnson left the Nittany Lions program a little over a year after enrolling, almost immediately entering the transfer portal following spring ball 2021. He went on to enroll at Snow College (JUCO) last July, before reconsidering things and joining the Campbell University football team in August.