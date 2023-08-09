Trio of Nittany Lions named to watch lists on Wednesday
On Wednesday, three Penn State Nittany Lions were named to watch lists ahead of the 2023 season.
Freshmen running back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen were both named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, while senior punter Riley Thompson was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.
Singleton and Allen, one of the best running back duos in the country, are coming off a freshman season in which the two combined for nearly 2,000 total rushing yards while combining for 22 total rushing touchdowns. Singleton led the way with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Allen totaled 867 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
Thompson transferred to Happy Valley this offseason after spending time at Florida Atlantic, where he was named to The Athletic's and College Football News's Freshman All-American teams last season. He averaged 45.5 yards per punt last season for FAU.
Penn State Nittany Lions on 2023 preseason watch lists
RB Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award
LB Abdul Carter: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award
WR Dante Cephas: Biletnikoff Award
DT Dvon Ellies: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu: Outland Trophy
TE Theo Johnson: Mackey Award
DB Kalen King: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award
DE Chop Robinson: Bronko Nagurski Award
RB Nicholas Singleton: Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award
P Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board