On Wednesday, three Penn State Nittany Lions were named to watch lists ahead of the 2023 season.

Freshmen running back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen were both named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, while senior punter Riley Thompson was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list.

Singleton and Allen, one of the best running back duos in the country, are coming off a freshman season in which the two combined for nearly 2,000 total rushing yards while combining for 22 total rushing touchdowns. Singleton led the way with 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Allen totaled 867 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.