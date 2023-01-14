The two Nittany Lions' who are no longer listed on the roster without any sort of announcement are cornerback Marquis Wilson and redshirt senior linebacker Charlie Katshir. It’s worth noting that both walked on Senior Day.

Penn State’s online football roster looks a bit different as two players are no longer listed on the current roster after a recent update that includes transfers as well as incoming signees.

Wilson came into the program and has been a quality secondary piece for the Nittany Lions in his four years in State College, racking up 57 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Katshir is a four-time All-Academic Big Ten selection, playing in 35 games during his career with the Nittany Lions.

The 2022 season was his most productive, recording 10 tackles and two tackles for loss in seven games. He’s recorded 30 total tackles and one forced fumble in his Penn State career.