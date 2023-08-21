Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa “Olu” Fashanu and cornerback Kalen King earned All-American recognition for the Nittany Lions, two All-American and All-Big Ten selections in 2022.

Monday saw the release of The Associated Press’s preseason All-American teams, both first and second team selections, and two Penn State players were named preseason first team All-Americans.

Fashanu earned both second team and third team All-Big Ten honors in 2022, as well as All-American honors from both Phil Steele and Walter Camp.

He allowed zero sacks on 281 pass blocking snaps, the highest-rated offensive lineman in the country by Pro Football Focus.

Expected to be a top offensive lineman drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft before announcing his return to State College, Fashanu is once again a highly-touted NFL Draft prospect, with many anticipating him to be a top-10 pick and the first offensive lineman taken off the board next April.

King, a third team All-Big Ten selection and both a second and third team All-American from several publications in 2022, was third in the country in both passes defended and pass breakups, leading the Big Ten in both categories.

Having already been named to several award/trophy watch lists heading into the 2023 season, King is one of the best cornerbacks in the country, and also has high first round potential in next season’s NFL Draft, projected by several publications to go as high as a top-20 selection.