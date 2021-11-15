UMass defeats Penn State Hoops on Monday night, 81-56

Seth Lundy got Penn State’s scoring started once again with a 3-pointer on the road at UMass Monday night, but the game script played out differently against the Minutemen.

UMass matched Lundy’s aggression from deep quickly, taking a lead early and not sacrificing it for much of the first half. Penn State kept it tight thanks to some impressive minutes from Jalanni White.

The Minutemen came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, though, going on a 20-4 run before Penn State finally strung together some stops and scores.

Former Nittany Lion Trent Buttrick tore it up, leading his team with 19 points and hitting three from 3-point range. He also added nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals.

UMass rode its hot shooting to a dominant 81-56 victory over Penn State, moving to 2-1 on the season and dropping the Nittany Lions to 1-1.

“Hats off to UMass. Those guys played really well,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the loss. “It's on me. I gotta get these guys better and more prepared in what we do.”