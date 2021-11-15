UMass defeats Penn State Hoops on Monday night, 81-56
Seth Lundy got Penn State’s scoring started once again with a 3-pointer on the road at UMass Monday night, but the game script played out differently against the Minutemen.
UMass matched Lundy’s aggression from deep quickly, taking a lead early and not sacrificing it for much of the first half. Penn State kept it tight thanks to some impressive minutes from Jalanni White.
The Minutemen came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, though, going on a 20-4 run before Penn State finally strung together some stops and scores.
Former Nittany Lion Trent Buttrick tore it up, leading his team with 19 points and hitting three from 3-point range. He also added nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals.
UMass rode its hot shooting to a dominant 81-56 victory over Penn State, moving to 2-1 on the season and dropping the Nittany Lions to 1-1.
“Hats off to UMass. Those guys played really well,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the loss. “It's on me. I gotta get these guys better and more prepared in what we do.”
UMASS LIGHTS IT UP.....
It’s hard to compete with a team that hits all the shots you give them, and UMass did just that Monday night.
Penn State was strong in the paint defensively, only allowing 14 points in the paint on the night.
However, UMass didn’t need points in the paint, and Buttrick wasn’t the only one on fire from deep.
The Minutemen shot 44.8% from three, going 13-for-29 compared to Penn State’s 26.7%.
UMass also spread the wealth offensively, getting five players in double figures and 27 points off the bench. In comparison, Penn State had just 11 bench points.
“I didn't think we brought it at the energy level we needed to guard these guys,” Shrewsberry said. “Our defense has to be our backbone, and it gives you a chance to win. I felt like when we got down, we got unsolid instead of more solid.”
SLOPPY OFFENSE FOR PENN STATE.....
UMass played suffocating defense on the Nittany Lions all night, employing a three-quarter-court press for most of the night.
Penn State just couldn’t find the shots it wanted for most of the night, shooting just 37.3% from the floor.
The blue and white also had a hard time taking care of the ball with 15 turnovers compared to just 11 assists.
“I didn't think we played offense very well,” Shrewsberry said. “Them going to that three-quarter-court press kind of slowed us down, kind of got us out of our rhythm in what we wanted to do, so I think that factored in.”
NITTANY LIONS STILL STRONG INSIDE.....
If it’s any consolation, Penn State still controlled the boards for most of the night, especially on the offensive glass.
It out-rebounded UMass 35-29 with 10 offensive boards and 26 points in the paint.
John Harrar led the way with 12 rebounds, but there still wasn’t much good from Penn State on the night.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board