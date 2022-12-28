Penn State has been working hard in the transfer portal over the last few weeks and finally saw that hard work pay off on Wednesday as All-ACC defensive back Storm Duck committed to the Nittany Lions. Duck announced his commitment via Twitter and Instagram.

A second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Duck was one of the Nittany Lions' top transfer portal targets at the cornerback position. In 12 games for North Carolina this season, Duck recorded 46 tackles including one tackle for loss. He also recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections as well as one forced fumble. Duck was originally a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Boiling Springs (SC). After playing in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 37 tackles and two interceptions as well as a pass deflection, he missed most of the 2020 season due to injury. He would play in just five games in 2021 before returning to playing at an impact level this past season. He'll have one year of eligibility left to use as part of the Nittany Lions.

What Storm Duck brings to the Nittany Lions