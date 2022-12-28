UNC transfer DB Storm Duck commits to Penn State
Penn State has been working hard in the transfer portal over the last few weeks and finally saw that hard work pay off on Wednesday as All-ACC defensive back Storm Duck committed to the Nittany Lions.
Duck announced his commitment via Twitter and Instagram.
A second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Duck was one of the Nittany Lions' top transfer portal targets at the cornerback position. In 12 games for North Carolina this season, Duck recorded 46 tackles including one tackle for loss. He also recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections as well as one forced fumble.
Duck was originally a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Boiling Springs (SC). After playing in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 37 tackles and two interceptions as well as a pass deflection, he missed most of the 2020 season due to injury. He would play in just five games in 2021 before returning to playing at an impact level this past season. He'll have one year of eligibility left to use as part of the Nittany Lions.
What Storm Duck brings to the Nittany Lions
Duck will provide the Nittany Lions with another high-impact defensive back in what will already be one of the country's best secondaries in 2023. Next season, the South Carolina native could provide a similar role to that of Johnny Dixon, who played a crucial rotational role in the Nittany Lions secondary this season, being the first off the bench.
That being said, the second-team All-ACC talent could very easily also be a starter for the Nittany Lions in 2023 alongside the likes of Kalen King and Daequan Hardy. He'll likely battle the aforementioned Johnny Dixon for that second starting cornerback spot though both players will be expected to play major roles in the Nittany Lions' defensive game plans
Duck this season was targeted 74 times according to Pro Football Focus, allowing 44 receptions and 621 yards. He received an overall defensive rating of 68.0 and a coverage rating of 64.5. It was by far the biggest workload that Duck took on during his career in Chapel Hill, playing 801 total snaps including 434 snaps in coverage. Don't be fooled by the stats, Duck is a high-level cornerback that was one of the lone bright spots on a poor North Carolina defense this season.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board