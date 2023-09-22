No. 7 ranked Penn State is set to play its first ranked matchup of the season this Saturday as it welcomes No. 24 Iowa to Beaver Stadium. NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! Both teams come into this game looking to pick up a crucial win to keep their unbeaten records alive in front of what should be a raucous whiteout crowd.

While the Nittany Lions are on the healthier side at the moment, Iowa is dealing with some injuries to key players that will affect the game this weekend.

Here is who could be in or out for both teams.



Penn State

On the offensive side of the ball, Penn State is continuing to get closer to peak health which will be critical to its success moving forward.

James Franklin said this week that wide receiver Harrison Wallace was cleared to play last Saturday against Illinois but kept him out of game action because they were unsure of how effective he’d be with the current injury he’s recovering from.

There is a solid chance we could see Wallace this week in addition to fellow wide receiver and special teams captain Malick Meiga who was unavailable for the Nittany Lions last week.

On the defensive side, Penn State is also relatively healthy.

Aside from their two season ending injuries to Alonzo Ford and Smith Vilbert, the only defensive player on last week's injury report was backup defensive tackle Kaleb Artis who is suffering from an undisclosed injury.



Iowa