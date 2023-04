While he has not ruled out a potential return to VCU under new head coach Ryan Odom, 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward Jalen DeLoach has listed Penn State, Indiana, Miami, Florida State, and San Diego State as the options he will soon choose from.

As a mobile and fluidly athletic forward with a high efficiency factor to his game, DeLoach averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds at VCU this past season.