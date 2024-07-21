“This is the best Ace Baldwin I’ve ever seen.” Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades was one of many to have high praise for the fifth-year senior on media day.

The Nittany Lions returned 58.9% of their scoring production from last season, the second most in the Big Ten. With a sense of continuity for the players and coaching staff this offseason, veterans such as Ace Baldwin have grown tremendously on and off the court.

“I definitely changed, it’s a whole new me,” Baldwin told media members Thursday afternoon, “(I) feel like we got more to accomplish.” Coach Rhoades and assistant coach Jamal Brunt noted that the point guard has been in the gym two to three times each day, in addition to regular practice time. His determination and energy have worn off on some of the younger guys.

“He’s been a great leader, we all look up to him, we all look for advice and stuff like that,” freshman guard Dominick Stewart told me, “(The upperclassmen) are always there to push you and get you better and stuff like that, it’s exactly what you need when you’re trying to better yourself.”

Baldwin's return played a big role in the commitment of incoming freshman Jahvin Carter. “For me to come in and watch what he does every day, it’s a great position for me to be in.” Carter went on to describe Ace as one of the top guards in the country.

Another guy that Baldwin has had a large impact on is sophomore transfer Freddie Dilione V. Coach Rhoades heavily recruited Dilione out of high school before the young guard chose Tennessee. As a result, he and Baldwin had already formed a bond. “Once coach told me he was recruiting him (again), I actually texted him,” the fifth-year senior said, “I think our backcourt is going to be crazy like it’s going to be unstoppable.” Dilione was also very appreciative of Baldwin’s commitment and leadership. “Ace is a great guy, he explains a lot to me and really helps me out.”

We saw a glimpse of this veteran leadership during a small portion of practice open to the media. Ace Baldwin, D’Marco Dunn, and Puff Johnson were vocal, helping the underclassmen perfect all the important, tiny details in the full-court press.

Penn State's men’s basketball team is the perfect blend of returning veterans who know how to play together and lead with talented young guys eager to learn from their peers. Maturity, concentration to detail, and determination will push this group beyond expectations.

The Nittany Lions are preparing for year two of the Mike Rhoades era. In their first year under the Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania native's leadership, the program collected a 16-17 record overall including 9-11 in conference play. The Nittany Lions were notably tough to beat at home, collecting a 13-4 record at the Bryce Jordan Center and Rec Hall.



