The Penn State Nittany Lions's visitors list for their matchup against Michigan this weekend continues to grow. Over Sunday and Monday, multiple in-state prospects have confirmed their plans to visit Penn State on Twitter. Below, we highlight those prospects.

2027 standout Larry Moon announces visit plans

One of Pennsylvania's top defensive backs, 2027 prospect Larry Moon will be in attendance on Saturday afternoon for the Nitatny Lions' showdown with Michigan. He announced his plans on Twitter on Monday. The Central Catholic cornerback has had an impressive freshman season for the Vikings totaling 26 tackles including 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFLs in eight games. There was hype building around Moon this summer and so far he has lived up to all of it. As we said above, he's one of the top defensive backs in the state of Pennsylvania, if not the top. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback has earned offers from Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Moon was also on campus in September for the Nittany Lions' season opener against West Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbGwgYmUgYXR0ZW5kaW5nIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZUZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBQZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbDwvYT4g8J+UteKaqu+4jyBWcyBNaWNoaWdh biBnYW1lIHRoaXMgd2Vla2VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9jb2FjaGpmcmFua2xpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29h Y2hqZnJhbmtsaW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hUZXJyeVBTVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hUZXJy eVBTVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcnljZUpv bmVzOTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyeWNlSm9uZXM5NDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aZmlzaDg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBaZmlzaDg0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFu RG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb2hy UmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATW9oclJlY3J1aXRp bmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUENDX0ZPT1RC QUxMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQQ0NfRk9PVEJBTEw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hMZWhtZWllcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hMZWhtZWllcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IPCfpoEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2poRnZMUnFDUlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q aEZ2TFJxQ1JRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExhcnJ5IE1vb24gSUlJIChATGFy cnlfTW9vbjEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhcnJ5 X01vb24xMi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTU0NDQzNzc3ODUwOTgzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fellow PCC standouts Bradley Gompers, Colsen Gatten to be in attendance

Moon's 2025 teammate Bradley Gompers has confirmed with Happy Valley Insider that he plans on attending Saturday's matchup as well. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound athlete currently holds four offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, UNLV, and West Virginia.



Penn State legacy Colsen Gatten will also be in attendance. His father Aaron played for the Nittany Lions from 1996 through 2000. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker so far has offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin.

2026 Fort Cherry athlete Matt Sieg announces plans

Fort Cherry athlete Matt Sieg announced his plans to visit for the matchup on Sunday as well. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete is being viewed as a safety by several programs including Penn State but also plays quarterback for Fort Cherry. The McDonald (PA) native holds five early scholarship offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbGwgYmUgYXR0ZW5kaW5nIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgdGhpcyB3ZWVr ZW5kIGZvciB0aGUgZ2FtZSBhZ2FpbnN0IE1pY2hpZ2Fu8J+UteKaqu+4jzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVGVycnlQU1U/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGVycnlQU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqZnJhbmtsaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNocG9pbmRleHRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hwb2luZGV4dGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNb2hyUmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFu RG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFu Rml0ek9uMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2VhbkZpdHpPbjM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHlsZXJfY2FsdmFydXNv P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0eWxlcl9jYWx2YXJ1c288L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0R5bGFuQ0M/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0R5bGFuQ0M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWRPQnJpZW5DRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEVkT0JyaWVuQ0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbHVp dmp2V2t1UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1aXZqdldrdVI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBTaWVnIChAbWF0dF9zaWVnKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21hdHRfc2llZy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTIxNTYwNzI3MjUy NTkwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Risign 2026 quarterback Dante Carr added to visitors list

The final notable addition to the list is Minersville (PA) quarterback Dante Carr. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Carr does not hold any scholarship offers in his recruitment just yet but is receiving interest from multiple Power Five programs. Carr has been to Penn State a few times now early in his recruitment including making the trip to the Nittany Lions' White Out matchup against Iowa. While Carr still has a long way to go in his development as a passer, his frequent visits to Happy Valley over the last year are to a degree notable. He does not hold any offers yet in his recruitment but remains a name to monitor over the next several years. Notably, Carr works out with quarterback coach Jim Cantafio as well as former Michigan and NFL quarterback Chad Henne. Cantafio has trained notable quarterbacks such as Dwayne Haskins, Kenny Pickett, as well as Henne.