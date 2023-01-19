Senior forward Kevin Wall and junior goaltender Liam Souliere have been named to the initial nominee list for the Hobey Baker award.





Wall, a native of Penfield, New York, leads the team with 12 goals and 21 points. He is tied for third in goals and 11th in points in the Big Ten while holding the 15th spot for goals nationally.

The senior has scored five goals in his last seven games. Wall’s 38 career goals are one shy of joining Penn State’s all-time top-10 list while his points (76) are four shy. This is Wall’s second consecutive time being nominated.





Souliere joins another award nomination list after being named a candidate for the Richter Award, given to the nation’s top Division I goaltender, last week. Souliere’s 15 wins has him tied for first in the Big Ten and second in the nation. Souliere ranks third in the conference with a 2.22 goals-against average and third in the conference with a .921 save percentage.





The Hobey Baker Award is presented to the top NCAA Division 1 Men’s Hockey player annually. Phase one of fan voting is open now through March 5th with phase two beginning on March 15th. Each fan is allowed one vote per day. The award will be presented on April 7th during the Frozen Four held in Tampa, Florida.