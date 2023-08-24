Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

'24 DE Jaylen Harvey (Quince Orchard - MD): Easily the most talked about 2024 target remaining on the board for Penn State, Harvey is set to visit USC this weekend for the program's season opener vs. San Jose State on Saturday.

Word on the rumor mill is that Harvey still wants to make a decision soon, potentially some time over the next three weeks so it will be very telling if he makes it back to State College for another visit before deciding.