Penn State HC James Franklin on Drew Allar and Beau Pribula: "It's the mobility. I think the other thing is both of them are men of few rods; both of them had significant impacts at their high schools in terms of winning and having really productive careers. I think they also both have really high football IQs. I would say the style of play and the guys who have the ability to beat you with their decision-making as well as their legs."

Franklin on scoring the last TD versus West Virginia: "When your twos go in the game, those guys should have a chance to compete. I have a lot of things I could say, but I'll just leave it there."

Franklin on OL Vega Ioane: "He did some really nice things when he was on there, but I think there's still a lot of growth potential."