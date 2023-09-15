Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Penn State HC James Franklin on Drew Allar's first road game: "He keeps doing the right things and takes all the necessary steps. We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn't wait till this week to prepare for that."

Franklin on learning more about his team each week: "We're going to learn more and more about our team every week. There are going to be different that we're going to have to find ways to win, and good teams will find different ways to win each week. Based on the opponents, based on the challenges, based on the matchups, based on the weather. Making sure during the season that not only are we getting the scheme-specific from the d-squad but also getting good on good working. Going back to depth, I think our D-Squad is better than it has been, which is helpful."

Illinois HC Bret Bielema on the schedule so far: “I wasn’t here when either one of these games was scheduled. I knew these were going to be two games out of the gate before Penn State that would be very difficult games. We came out 1-1. We could have been 0-2. We’re going to live with it. Last year we were 1-1 after a disappointing Friday night road game loss. There’s a little bit of rewrite of that, although completely different seasons and scripts. It’s not like we haven’t been there before.’’