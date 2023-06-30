Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

'24 WR Hardley Gilmore IV (Pahokee - FL): The recently reclassified prospect, Gilmore made the move from the 2025 class to the 2024 class not too long ago and immediately took trips to UCF, Kentucky and Penn State, but didn't come away from any of those visits with a decision.

Instead he will now wait until the Fall to take a few more visits as schools such as Florida, Tennessee, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M have now all become more heavily involved. Expect him to end up elsewhere at the moment, but never say never as things could change.