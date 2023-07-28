Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

HC James Franklin on the ongoing QB battle: "Obviously the sooner the better, but we're not going to rush any of these decisions at these positions. We grade everything in every practice, so all the data will be there. Obviously you're going to trust your gut and your instincts on that as well, but you have the data to back it up.

I think at any of these positions the sooner the better. It's probably magnified at the quarterback position because you don't rotate and play the same type of way that you do at some other positions, but it will be obviously watching how they move the offense, the conference that their teammates have in them, and then obviously a lot of the data and analytics that go in it as well to make sure that what your gut is telling you aligns with what the numbers say."

Franklin on the Friday night matchup in Ford Field vs. Michigan State: "I think obviously the one challenge is it will be a Friday game, so you're talking about later in the season and you've got a short week. By that point of the year, you've got bumps and bruises and challenges with depth. So the Friday night game can be a little bit challenging, but at least it's a level playing field and we're both having to deal with that.

I do think there's a ton of positives. When you talk about that point of the season, being able to play in this venue, I think we'll pack this place. I think our fans will travel. I think Michigan State will travel extremely well. It's their home game.

It's going to be a great environment. And obviously being indoors that time of year, there's a real positive that comes from that too.

We've had great games against Michigan State. We're looking forward to that as well. But you're exactly right, there's a lot of time between now and then, which also allows us to prepare and be ready for it."

Penn State DB Jaylen Reed on what fans can expect this season: "You can expect a team to go out there and play with heart and effort at all times. Especially, defense the way we're going to swarm to the ball, the offense is going to make plays, and we're going to come together on special teams and blend all three phases together."