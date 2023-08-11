Every Friday our Penn State Athletics experts here at Happy Valley Insider put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Nittany Lions recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Penn State fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Penn State Football HC James Franklin on the B1G adding Oregon and Washington: "I do think, obviously, with what you see that's going on in college football right now, it's not shocking that these things are kind of happening. It's somewhat sad in some ways, not that these people are being added to our conference because I think obviously there's a lot of strategy that goes into that.

But you know, I do think there's some challenges that come along with it and it's just very different for most of the people in this room, it's very different than the college football that we all grew up with, not really college football, college athletics, where at least for most of the year it was pretty regional.

I do think it's a huge win for USC and UCLA from a travel perspective. I think it's a huge win for them."

Franklin on this year's Penn State team: "Are we excited about it? Yes. Do we still have a lot of work to do and a lot of questions to answer? Yes. Do I think we are arguably in the best conference in college football and specifically the best division? I think we are part of that argument. I think it's hard to say that we're not. And again, I've been a head coach in both conferences that are a part of that discussion, in my opinion, so I think I've got a pretty good lens on all of this. So that's how I would describe it."

Penn State DC Manny Diaz on his relationship with OC Mike Yurcich: “We both have the same goal in terms of the category that we want to lead the nation in, we want to lead the nation in wins.”