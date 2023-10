Former Penn State Nittany Lion Joey Porter Jr made his first interception in the NFL a big one.

The second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft recorded his first interception late in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Sunday afternoon matchup against their AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. On the play, Porter Jr played perfect coverage against Odell Beckham Jr before picking off a pass targeted for OBJ from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.