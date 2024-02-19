Advertisement
WATCH: Penn State's newest commit, WR Lyrick Samuel's Junior Highlight Film

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

On Monday evening, Penn State picked up a commitment from New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound athlete is the 12th commitment of the Nittany Lions 2025 recruiting cycle.

Samuel committed to the Nittany Lions over offers from Michigan State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia. As a junior, Samuel had 27 receptions for 693 yards and 11 touchdowns.

You can watch the three-star prospect's junior highlight film below.


