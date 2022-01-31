Weekly Recap: Penn State Hockey took on No. 12 Ohio State

Unfortunately, Saturday’s game ended up badly for the Nittany Lions, a 6-0 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes. Instead, we’ll focus more on Friday’s game, one that began in a great way.

Penn State hockey turned its home ice advantage into a massive shootout victory against Ohio State, taking two points from the weekend and a confidence boost.

Just under five minutes into the first period, Danny Dzhaniyev got Penn State on the board first with a goal assisted by Ben Schoen and Ryan Kirwan.

That lead lasted a few minutes as Cam Thiesing evened the score for the Buckeyes and with roughly four minutes left in the second period, Joe Dunlap gave Ohio State the lead on an even-strength goal.

It sucked the life out of Pegula Ice Arena going into the second period intermission, one where Ohio State had a power play starting the third period.

Penn State, while unable to take advantage of its two power plays, was able to kill both of Ohio State’s power plays.

The momentum generated from the second power play kill at the start of the third led to Schoen’s third goal in his last two games just under six minutes into the third.

That tied the game for the Nittany Lions, who took a 2-2 game into overtime and eventually a shootout. Schoen came up big again in the shootout to give Penn State the win and an extra point in the standings.

Penn State with the loss on Saturday, improved to 14-13-1 on the season and 5-12-1 in conference play. The Nittany Lions travel to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame this coming Friday and Saturday.