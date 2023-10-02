The Penn State Nittany Lions are now 5-0 on the season after using a big second half to down the Northwestern Wildcats 41-13 this past Saturday in Evanston. The Nittany Lions have four Power Five wins in their first five games of the season and enter their bye week as the No. 6 team in the nation according to both the AP and Coaches Polls.

Despite a slow start against a bad Northwestern team, the Nittany Lions remain to look like one of the best teams in all of college football and a legitimate contender for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoffs.

But what does ESPN's FPI think of the Nittany Lions?

Entering week six of the season, Penn State is ranked as the fifth-best team in the country according to ESPN's FPI. A one-spot drop from last week's No. 4 ranking. The only teams ahead of the Nittany Lions are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Texas. Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State round out the top 10.

ESPN's FPI currently projects Penn State to have a 30.3% chance to win the Big Ten East, a 25.7% chance to win the Big Ten, a 31.6% chance to make the College Football Playoffs, and a 16% chance to make the national championship game.

Notably, the Nittany Lions also have the 10th-best strength of record according to ESPN's FPI. They have the 16th hardest schedule the rest of the way according to the power index as well after coming out of their bye week. That strength of schedule is heavily helped by the Nittany Lions' remaining matchups against Ohio State, Maryland, and Michigan. While the Buckeyes and Wolverines are both ranked inside the top 10 in ESPN's FPI, Maryland is ranked 25.