The Penn State Nittany Lions are officially off their bye week and are preparing for the UMass Minutemen on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions enter week seven with a 5-0 record with four wins over Power Five programs, one of the best resumes in all of college football.

This week, Penn State is a heavy favorite over UMass, a favorite of nearly 40-points. It should serve as a good warm up game for the Nittany Lions ahead of their October 21 showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

But how does ESPN's FPI view as Penn State's chances the rest of the way?