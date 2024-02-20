On Monday, the Penn State Nittany Lions picked up commitment No. 12 in their 2025 recruiting class from New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel.

While ranked as one of the best players in the state of New York, Samuel is a bit of an underrated pick up for Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and wide receiver Marques Hagans. In fact, the Erasmus Hall (NY) standout could be one of the biggest steals of the 2025 recruiting cycle if all pans out down the road.



Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at what exactly Samuel will bring to the Nittany Lions.

